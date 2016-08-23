Amarillo officials prepare more election information

The city is creating an interactive map of all the proposed capital improvement projects included on the November city ballot (Source: KFDA)

With less than three months to election day, the City of Amarillo continues to prepare residents for what they will see on the city's November ballot.

But no city employee or elected official is legally allowed to publicly support or speak against any of the seven capital improvement project propositions on the upcoming ballot.

Using city resources to advocate for or against any of the propositions is a Class A Misdemeanor, and could land a city worker in jail, or facing a serious fine.

City attorney Mick McKamie explained that it can be easy to accidentally break this law.

"Just a human being says something to try and encourage someone, or be thoughtful about something, like saying "vote for a better community." I mean it's hard to argue with that, but that is a form of advocacy that's prohibited if you're using any type of city resource."

Giving their opinions is only allowed if they clarify they are speaking as private citizens, and not someone associated with the City of Amarillo.

Council member Lisa Blake said she thinks removing public bias from the council will create a more fair election.

"We represent all people, and not all people are going to be supportive of all the propositions," said Blake. "It's just important that we step out and allow the people to read and do their research and vote and determine what they decide and prefer to do for our community as we move forward."

You can still go to any council member or city staff member for factual information about any of the propositions.

The city is currently working on an interactive map that gives detailed information on each individual improvement project in each of the seven proposition categories, including things like location and cost.

"I'm actually thrilled that there's going to be so much information provided to the public," said Blake. "I think it's important that the public know exactly what the propositions are stating and that the information is very clear and transparent."

That map is expected to launch through the city's website at the end of the week.

