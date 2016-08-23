The APD cracks down on street racing

In their latest attempt to curb street racing, Amarillo police began using marked and unmarked patrol cars to catch street racers.

This change stems from a recent increase in reports regarding the illegal activity.

Anyone caught street racing can face up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

The APD encourages racers to take the competition off the street and find a legal way to push their vehicles to the limit.

"What I tell people is there is a drag strip outside of town, people can race each other and do it safely," said Jeb Hilton, APD Public Information Officer. "The streets in Amarillo are not the place to race, there are too many people on the road."

The Amarillo Dragway has a quarter mile strip where people can legally race. Friday Aug. 26 and Saturday Aug. 27 they will have public hours from 3 p.m. until midnight.

A full schedule can be viewed on their website.

Car experts say the increase in traffic accidents is a result of cars simply getting faster.

"Manufactures are building high performance cars from the factory," said Craig Moses the President of F/X Motor Sports. "The result is you have street cars that are super fast and no place to test its limits."

The APD will not designate a task force to this issue; however, they will dispatch officers to problem areas on weekend nights.

