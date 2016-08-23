Clovis takes extra step to give veterans more accessibility

Similar to handicapped parking stalls these purple spots are located close to the entrance of city buildings to provide easy accessibility (Source: KFDA)

The City of Clovis is taking an extra step to give veterans more accessibility to city buildings.

A few months ago, Clovis resident Nathan McCreery suggested the idea of designating purple parking spots around Clovis for Purple Heart recipients.

"He came to me with the idea and said what about us painting purple parking spaces for our Purple Heart recipients," said Clovis Mayor David Lansford. "That was probably about 6 to 9 months ago and here we are today through the process."

Clovis took the initiative to provide 3 fully designated parking spots for combat wounded veterans. These parking spots are unique as they are painted fully purple and show a sign indicating that these spots are reserved for Purple Heart recipients.

"This is our community saying that we are thankful for and respect our Purple Heart recipients and this is a gesture from the entire town," Lansford said. "This is from the community as a whole and that's why it's so enjoyable for me to be apart of it."

Similar to handicapped parking stalls these purple spots are located close to the entrance of city buildings and provide easy accessibility to sidewalks.

"We are very excited and very proud to do what we are doing today, we are painting 3 parking spaces on city property here in this community," Lansford said. "One will be at the Clovis-Carver library, one at city hall, and one at our municipal airport."

Unlike handicapped parking, the veteran parking spots are not lawfully protected but are reserved for veterans by the City of Clovis alone.

"Handicapped spaces obviously are needed in our society but they are required," Lansford said. "It is the law that we have handicapped parking spaces, but this is voluntary and shows tremendous gratitude that this community has for our military folks."

Since these spots are not lawfully protected the city has not yet decided if there will be punishment if someone misuses the parking. Instead there are hopes that citizens will be truthful and courteous.

These spots are only for veterans, but it does not restrict them from using other handicapped spots if these are not available.

