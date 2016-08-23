Accident in South Amarillo causing delays - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Accident in South Amarillo causing delays

At this time, Northbound Canyon Drive between 34th and Washington is down to one lane with a two car accident blocking traffic.

Emergency crews are on the scene and wreckers have been requested.

It is predicted that the area should be cleared in 30-40 minutes, but drivers may wish to consider an alternate route.
 

