The Amarillo Museum of Art is asking for submissions for "High Plains Highways" photo exhibit

The Amarillo Museum of Art is requesting submissions from professional and amateur photographers for their exhibition which opens in November. You don't have to be a professional photographer to have your work be part of the "High Plains Highways" collection at the museum. However, you will be with some of the greats.

The open exhibition will accompany the traveling exhibit "The Open Road" which shows work from 19 different professional photographers with photos taken from the 1950's to the present day. The museum wants those from our area and even from across the nation. Museum staff says this is a great way for those who live in Amarillo to display their photographs but they hope they will also attract photos from artists around the nation.

Varying styles of photography can be submitted, from black and white to full color and everyone is encouraged to submit their photos even if they are not an experienced photographer. Photographers can enter up to three photos and there is no entry fee.

Deadline for entries is midnight on September 9th

Submit entries at High Plains Highways and register with Café.

Artist notifications due on or before September 30th

Accepted artworks due at the AMoA by October 21st

For more information visit amarilloart.org or contact contact Alex Gregory at 806.371.5050 or alexgregory@actx.edu

The exhibition is set to open November 11th.

