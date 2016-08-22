Amarillo high schools adopt new program to keep more students in school

The Amarillo School District partnered with a program dedicated to increasing the number of students who graduate.

Communities in Schools is the leading dropout prevention organization in America.

They help 1.5 million students across the county and are now working with Canyon and Amarillo Independent School Districts.

Caprock, Tascosa and Palo Duro High Schools will all receive a counselor from the program who are responsible for 85 students.

The service has a 98% success rate and officials said students will improve if given the opportunity.

"Families sometimes have situations that prevent them from being able to implement the resources they need," said Donna Montes, the CEO of Community in Schools. "We are here because every child deserves the right to be successful, sometimes they just need the tools."

This program starts in the classroom, but will extend to the student's home if necessary.

The Amarillo Schools District re-purposed $125,000 for the 3 high schools. If they continue the program price will drop to $20,000 per school.

"This is a pilot program, and if it works we will most likely have it in all four of the high schools and possibly more," said Jim Austin, the President of the Amarillo School Board.

