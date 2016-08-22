New food options fill Hereford ISD

"Across the board everything is going to be healthy for the kids," District Executive Chef, Steve Dexheimer said / Source: KFDA

Students had a variety to choose from today including chicken parmesan, barbecue chicken, strawberry chicken salad, a hummus wrap or a teriyaki turkey sub / Source: KFDA

The new program introduced different food stations to choose from including a deli, on the grill and on - the - go food items / Source: KFDA

Hundreds of students at Hereford ISD got a taste of the school's new lunch program / Source: KFDA

Hundreds of students at Hereford ISD got a taste of the school's new lunch program.

Head start to high school students experienced a new transition during their breakfast and lunch hours with fresh homemade food entrees.

The new program introduced different food stations to choose from including a deli, on the grill and on - the - go food items.

School officials said they decided to bring changes to the lunch program to provide more nutrition for the students.

Along with a new menu, students and parents will have access to a phone app called NutriSlice, which is available on Android and iPhone.

The app will allow users to view a complete detailed list of food item's being offered each day and nutritional information.

"We have some of the best nutritionist that work for our company and they make sure on a daily bases that everything we serve the children meets USA regulations from ingredients to portion size," District Executive Chef, Steve Dexheimer, said. "Across the board everything is going to be healthy for the kids."

Students had a variety to choose from today including chicken parmesan, barbecue chicken, strawberry chicken salad, a hummus wrap or a teriyaki turkey sub.

Chef Dexheimer said everything is cooked fresh as the students start their lunch hour, so the food doesn't sit around.

"I've been in the kitchen all day so I walk out to the dinning room and it's quite, so hopefully that means they are eating," Dexheimer said. "I haven't heard anything negative, so I am going to hope that everything is positive."

The cafeteria staff learned a lot from the first day of school and Dexhiemer said the key to getting students in and out of the lunch line is to prep.

"We're getting an idea right out of the gate what the children like to eat what they are going to gravitate to and a lot of it is just preparation," Dexhiemer said. "We are going to prepare two or three days out on what we are going to do, especially our cold items so it makes it a little bit easier just to process by the day, but we'll build up our speed definitely."

As the school year continues Dexheimer plans to conduct digital surveys and form food committees with the students to find out what food entrees they want and don't want. School officials believe this communication will help the lunch program improve.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.