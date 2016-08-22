Family outraged with employee behavior at local hotel

Spencer Lane says this receipt shows payment for the room him and his fiancee were staying at / Source: Spencer Lane

Cell phone video of a dispute between guests of a hotel and its staff over the weekend has garnered thousands of views and created even more questions about the events behind it.

The video, shot by Lane Spencer, documents the expletive-filled confrontation that happened at the Quality Inn on Coulter Street in Amarillo. Spencer said the staff forcefully willed their way into his and fiancée Emily Morris' room around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The couple believes the altercation was the result of miscommunication among hotel staff. The staff of at least six were demanding the family leave due to nonpayment for the room, but a receipt in Spencer's possession appears to show otherwise.

At one point in the video, a woman, presumably Morris, reached out and grabbed the name tag off a staff employee for identification purposes. In response, the woman grabs the family's keys before throwing them back at the camera a short time later.

Spencer said the forceful entrance was also a big violation of his and his fiancée's privacy - Morris had just stepped out of the shower and was not clothed when at least six employees came inside the room.

"Somehow in the commotion with the manager standing there, not letting us shut the door and holding the door open, her towel came off and they had no regards for that," Spencer said. "They just, they didn't care and they were making comments making fun of her more or less."

The couple's young child could be seen in the video sitting on the bed, witnessing the entire altercation.

"We don't want this to happen to another family. You know, especially with little kids. She didn't need to see that," Morris said.

Spencer said finding an attorney is the best option for his family going forward.

NewsChannel10 has reached out to the hotel at the local and corporate level but has yet to hear an official statement. The managerial staff at Quality Inn anticipated releasing a statement but none has been made available.

The Amarillo Police Department confirmed officers responded to the scene on a disturbance call Sunday afternoon, but said no charges have been filed in the incident.

