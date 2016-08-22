School Zones active as school starts

Monday, August 22 is the first day back to school and we want to remind you to slow down and watch for students when passing through a school zone.

There will be a significant increase in pedestrians and bikes crossing streets on your commute to work this morning. At schools like Emerson Elementary at least 25 percent of their student population walks to school. This means out of the 650 kids enrolled 160 walk or bike to school everyday.

The zones around Emerson Elementary school slow drivers down to 20 mph to keep students safe. Police will be out in full force to patrol around the schools to make sure cars properly slowing down to the posted speed limit. In Amarillo if you are caught speeding in a school zone you could face up to a $200 fine plus court costs.

Motorcycle cops will be increasing patrols to monitor for citations. They focus on elementary schools to make sure the younger children in the area are safe. However, they will also focus their efforts on places where they have written citations and received many complaints in years past.

We want to remind drivers to keep your eyes on the road. Talking or texting on a cell phone takes your attention off of the road which is where it should be especially if there are young pedestrians present. We want to remind drivers of the cell phone ordinance inside the city. If you are caught on your cell phone you receive a $250 fine.

When heading to work pay closer attention to crosswalks and allow those waiting to cross the street before passing, which is a state law. We also want to remind drivers it is illegal to pass a school bus when their lights are flashing. Passing the buses can also result in heavy fines.

NewsChannel 10 wants to keep you and your children safe as they head back to school.

RELATED: Officials reminding drivers of school zone vigilance

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.