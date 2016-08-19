Learn from one dog's struggle, protect your pets from fleas and ticks

Jeffna Cox works at Animal Management and Welfare. She fostered (and named) Morgan, and will now be adopting her and giving her a fur-ever home (Source: KFDA)

Morgan the day she was picked up, before being bathed and vaccinated. Look closely and you can see some fleas and ticks in her fur (Source: Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare)

Clay Martin, Animal Control Officer, responded to the call to pick Morgan up off the streets (Source: KFDA)

Morgan, named after the Roman god of war for her strength, was nursed back to health after almost dying from a flea and tick infestation (Source: KFDA)

With flea and tick season at it's peak right now, we want to share with you the story of one dog who almost did not survive a flea and tick infestation.

This could happen to any dog - even yours at home.

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare sees dozens of animals come in to the shelter every month with such bad flea and tick infestation, they have to be put down.

That was almost the case with a small, white dog named Morgan.

But lucky for her, she was given a second chance.

Morgan was picked up by animal control officer Clay Martin on July 24th near the train tracks downtown around 3rd and Manhattan.

"When I first saw her she just looked like she was about to die," said Martin. "She wasn't doing good. She wouldn't eat, she wouldn't drink, she wouldn't even walk. So I picked her up and checked her out a little bit, and she just basically went limp in my arms and wouldn't move."

Morgan was covered in hundreds of fleas and ticks, causing her to develop a disease called Ehrlichia, which lowered her blood count and made her anemic.

Martin and the rest of the shelter staff did not think she'd make it through that July night.

Jeffna Cox, a shelter employee, offered to take Morgan home, so she could die in peace.

"I thought, you know, give her some place warm and a little bit loving to just pass," said Cox. "And then I woke up the next morning, and there she was."

Morgan had made it through the night. No one expected so much fight in such a small dog.

"She just grew on you day after day," said Cox. "It was just amazing the way she bounced back, and you just wanted to, you wanted to help her."

Almost one month later and now Morgan is fixed, groomed, vaccinated, microchipped and totally tick and flea free.

But that is rarely the case for animals that badly infested.

And it can happen to anyone, even your dog in your own back yard.

"Fleas and ticks are bad right now, this is the season for it," said Martin. "I see so many cases of dogs who are just covered and infested and they're not being treated, and then you can see that in the dog itself just by looking. They feel defeated, they look defeated. This is a serious thing. It can cause diseases in your dogs that can kill your dogs."

If you're unsure of the best way to protect your animals from fleas and ticks, consult your veterinarian before purchasing any prevention medication.

"Don't give up," advised Martin. "You can't give up on your pets. Yeah, they may be covered in fleas and ticks, and you think, well, I guess that's it, can't fix it now. Don't give up. It can always be fixed. Go for it, at least try."

