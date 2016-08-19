Swaddling your infant can be risky

"Unfortunately the risk of SIDS is there for every baby," pediatrician Rachel Anderson said. Source: KFDA

Doctors continue to warn parents that swaddling your child could lead to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Swaddling is the practice of wrapping infants in blankets, which has been done for thousands of years.

Many pediatricians recommend this to help soothe fussy babies and put them to bed, but a recent study found swaddling your baby could put your baby at a higher risk of SIDS.

Rachel Anderson a local pediatrician says, unfortunately the risk of sudden infant death is present for every baby.

However, she feels the best way to prevent this from happening is by taking safe sleeping precautions with your child.

"If babies are able to roll over they do have an increase risk of SIDS especially if they are swaddled," Anderson said. "Around 2 - 4 months is whenever your baby starts to roll over and that is when you should stop swaddling."

To help reduce the risk of SIDS Anderson recommends always placing your baby on their back when sleeping and not having any loose blankets, pillows, stuffed animals, or crib bumpers next to your child.

Anderson says swaddling is effective, but parents should also know the right way to swaddle.

MORE: For steps on how to correctly swaddle a baby click here.

If the thought of SIDS gives you anxiety Anderson recommends co-sleeping with your baby. When co-sleeping parents stay in the same room with the baby, but Anderson urges parents to not share the same bed with their child.

If you do choose to swaddle your child pediatricians also recommend not wrapping the blanket too tightly in the hip area.

Leaving a blanket on too tight and for a period of time can lead to hip problems such as dislocation or an abnormality.

