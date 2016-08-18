Major construction projects are unfolding in Amarillo

Three construction projects have kicked off this summer on the southwest side of Amarillo.

Construction is rising as businesses try to accommodate to the growth of newer residential neighborhoods in the area.

Winpark Place is one major construction project that will sit on 4 acres of land on Bell and Hillside Road.

"Winpark Place is an about 35,000 square foot retail neighborhood service center," said Brian Shinall, Shinall Group Broker. "We have space available for about 12 to 18 different tenants. Most of those tenants are restaurants, some boutique shops and professional offices."

About 11,000 people live a mile or less from where Winpark will be located and businesses want to take advantage by building in more populated areas.

Gene Messer Ford on Soncy is another business undergoing construction. The main Ford building is now closed off due to a remodeling project.

"The interior is going to be completely redone front to back," said Mathew Mier, Gene Messer Ford General Manager. "It's going to be huge, our service drive is going to be a lot more user friendly. So, customers will be able to come in and out a lot easier. It's going to be nicer and it was well overdue."

Winpark Place has confirmed the opening date to be in May, while Gene Messer's construction is expected to be completed between a 6 to 8 month period.

Another project seeing changes this summer, is the Hollywood 16 theater on Interstate 27 and Loop 335.

The theater announced an upgrade in June and expects the remodeling to end sometime in October 2016.

With a $10.5 million building permit the theater will remodel the interior by adding luxury lounger reclines in all auditoriums and expand the concession menu.

