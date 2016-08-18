Memphis students temporarily lose high school gym

School assemblies will be held in the auditorium and pep rallies will be held outside, but for the Lady Cyclones this issue is impacting their volleyball season / Source: KFDA

As schools across the panhandle prepare to see hallways full of students, Memphis High continues to deal with water damage.

Over the course of the summer the Memphis High School gym suffered water damage and with school starting Monday students and staff will have to adjust without a gym.

The destruction was so severe it ruined all of the gym flooring. It was caused from a washing machine that experienced a power surge during a storm. The surge caused the machine to run constantly for four days, flooding the gym.

"It caused the wood to swell and the floor seems to come up two feet off the ground," Superintendent Kent Lemons said. "The water damaged the floor from one end to the other and the only way to repair it was to take the whole floor off."

School assemblies will be held in the auditorium and pep rallies will be held outside, but for the Lady Cyclones this issue is impacting their volleyball season.

"Not having a gym affects more than just your school, we won't be able to play home games here and we have to figure out a way to get in practice," Lemons adds.

Right now volleyball players are having to travel 32 miles to a gym in Childress to practice and host their games.

There is a second gym in Memphis, but it is too small for a full practice.

Memphis ISD is grateful for the generosity from the city of Childress, but Lemons feels this partnership has been tricky.

"Scheduling the practices is the hardest part because you may not practice the same time everyday and we have to accommodate them," Lemons said. "They set their schedule then we set our schedule."

Lemons said worst case scenario the gym will be done in October, but if everything stays on schedule the gym renovations should be finished in September.

The school is looking at installing an alarm system for its floors to help prevent incidents like this one.

In the mean time, the town is looking forward to the new gym and especially the Lady Cyclones who are eager to break in the new gym floor.

