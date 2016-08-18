Coffee Memorial continuously working to supply blood

You may have noticed some missing letters around town and right here on NewsChannel 10 and it is all for a great cause. Here's a Hint, its something we all have that we can give away but cant live without. The answer, your blood.

You may know your blood type and want to donate, but what does it mean to be O+ or AB- when it comes to blood donation?

When you give blood it is not immediately available for use, it has to go through a series of tests before it can be put on the shelf. Coffee Memorial Blood Center works continuously throughout the year to try to have a three day supply of all blood types. They keep three days worth to make sure in a time of crisis they have enough.

When you donate blood it does not go immediately to the shelf to be used, it takes 24-48 hours to be properly tested to make sure it's safe. After the 45 minute process of donating your blood, it is sent to be processed before it can be stored. But sometimes, that wait time is too long in a crisis situation.

"If we don't have enough blood on the shelf on a regular basis going into that we're in trouble," says Suzanne Talley from Coffee Memorial Blood Center, "Because when we go on appeal and say 'hey we have had this bad accident there are 20 cars involved' that blood is not available. Those people who respond, their blood will not be available for use for 24 to 48 hours because that is how long it takes for that testing to come back."

Coffee Memorial serves 31 counties and 29 hospitals in our area. They have to draw between 100 and 125 units per day to meet the needs of the panhandle. This week is the #MissingType campaign at the center, they are asking that donors fill in their missing blood type.

Coffee Memorial is constantly working to supply the panhandle hospitals with the blood they need. But, how do they keep track of the blood they already have? The center has a unique way of keeping track of the blood they have on hand at any given time. They know instantly when they walk in to the coolers how much of each type they have and how much they need.

Their inventory is on what they call a stop light system. When they look in the coolers and see that everything is in the green, staff knows that they have at least a three day supply of all blood types. However, if the center is not drawing at least 100 units a day, they start dipping down into the yellow and that is when they start asking for help.

"Then we are getting on the phones calling our donors telling them we need them," says Talley, "Then, we send emails and we post on our social media. When it gets to the red that is when we go on a media appeal and say "hey we have a critical need right now and we need blood donations."

There is an immediate need for for A negative, B negative, O negative and O positive blood types. But, what does immediate really mean?

An appeal for an immediate need for blood means they have a two day supply and with your donations they can recover back to the green.





If you are interested in donating head to Coffee Memorial Blood Center at 7500 Wallace Blvd. For more information call (806)-358-4563.

Hours:

Monday

9:00am to 5:30pm

Tuesday

9:00am to 7:00pm

Wednesday

9:00am to 5:30pm

Thursday

9:00am to 5:30pm

Friday

8:00am to 4:30pm

Saturday

8:00am to 12:00pm

Sunday

Closed

