Water Wasters Wrap Up

Amarillo residents are using less water this month than they have all summer.

For only the second time in 2016, people and businesses in Amarillo have stayed below the city's daily goal for water usage for the past 10 days straight.

Rain in the area and the cooler temperatures it brings has lowered city water usage over the past week.

But we continue to receive your photo submissions of people wasting water throughout Amarillo.

This week we're looking in to your concerns regarding an apartment complex, a restaurant and a fire hydrant.

First up, we started with a call to The Granite at 34th apartments.

We received a photo of water spewing strongly near one of the apartment buildings.

The property manager is well aware of the problem, and is waiting for funding for the several thousand dollar project to be approved.

Once that happens, the leak will be fixed.

Next up we got a photo of water covering the parking lot at Whataburger at I-40 and Grand Street.

The viewer who sent in the photo said the water was running down I-40.

Whataburger's corporate office provided the following statement:

"Our team works hard to ensure our restaurants are properly functioning both inside and out. We're aware of the situation and we're determining the cause in order to make the necessary adjustments."

Finally, we received a picture of a fire hydrant spewing water at SW 8th Avenue and S Bryan Street.

But this was no breakage or accident - this hydrant was being flushed out on purpose to check that the water pressure is strong and ready to fight any

The city did say thanks to this viewer for being concerned about water wasting in Amarillo.

Your submissions are making a difference when it comes to saving water in the panhandle.

