City finds new management for downtown retail space

The Local Government Corporation has found a company to manage and develop the retail space attached to the downtown parking garage.

The 16 retail stores will be managed by G4D Limited once an agreement has been reached.

G4D was the only company to apply for the job and are expected to finalize a contract with the LGC by the end of October.

City officials said outsourcing management roles is common for cities with major developments.

"The retail space is city property but the city is not in the business of managing retail space," said Sunny Hodge-Campbell, the Vice Chair of the LGC. "We have decided to bring in an expert to lease out the space on behalf of the city."

Contractors say construction is currently ahead of schedule. Aside from any major weather delays, contractors predict the retail stores and garage will be finished by March 2017.

Construction crews have been using alternate roads to alleviate congestion in the downtown.

"We're staging all of the pre-cast concrete on site at the Santa Fe Depot and utilizing 7th street to minimize the impact on the public," said Jerry Danforth, the Director of Facilities. "We are trying to have as little impact as possible on local traffic."

