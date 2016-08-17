Amarillo officer child pornography investigation completed, no longer employee of the APD

UPDATE: The Internal Affairs investigation that was initiated against Earnest Tillman McDonald III was completed. On Monday, September 9th, McDonald was placed on indefinite suspension and he is no longer an employee of the Amarillo Police Department.

An Amarillo police officer faces child pornography charges after an investigation linked him to illicit images posted on a Twitter account, according to the city police department.

Earnest Tillman McDonald III was arrested Tuesday on an arrest warrant for two counts of possession of child pornography. McDonald, 39, has since been placed on administrative leave, the Amarillo Police Department said.

The officer has been employed by the APD since 2008 and was assigned to the uniform division.

Police said information was received Monday from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that the social media platform Twitter had detected images that could contain pornographic material of minors.

The material was confirmed and linked to an account allegedly owned by McDonald.

The officer was interviewed and later booked into the Potter County Detention Center on the charges.

