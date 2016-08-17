Overdue motorist found unharmed

**UPDATE**

Family has confirmed with NewsChannel 10 Glen Edward Elliott has been found in Henrietta.

He was confused and disoriented, but unharmed. They thank the public for sharing the information.

**ORIGINAL**

The Carson County Sheriff's Office is asking for your assistance in locating an overdue motorist.

Glen Edward Elliott of Skellytown, Texas was thought to be going to Amarillo last night, but has not arrived.

Family tells us he is in his early 70s and was headed to BSA.

Mr. Elliott is ill with Cancer and is driving a black colored Cadillac Escalade with Texas #‎8HZGM.

Elliott's cell phone was pinged last night in the Childress area, but he was not located.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Elliott, please contact the Carson County Sheriff's Office at 806.537.3511.

