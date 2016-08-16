One of the busiest hours for APD

Amarillo police responded to three separate events within an hour and a half.

At 2:37 am officers were sent to the Walmart on Canyon Drive after a man accidentally shot himself with a .357 caliber revolver.

"A security guard at the store heard a shot, but the man left the store before first responders arrived," said Amarillo Police Sgt. Brent Barbee.

Police are still investigating how the weapon was discharged and if the man has a concealed carry permit outside of Texas.

Within the hour of responding to the accidental shooting officers were sent to an assault and stabbing in the 3900 block of Southeast 11th Avenue.

"When the ambulance made contact with the victim, he decided he did not want to be transported to the hospital," said Barbee. "That tells me it was most likely not a serious injury."

Less than 5 minutes after receiving the second call, police responded to another incident in an alley near the intersection of Patterson and 26th.

Witness reports said two men were shooting guns at each other however no one was hurt. One person claimed their car was struck by a bullet.

Police are still investigating the stabbing and accidental shooting events.

Walmart released the following statement about the incident.

“Everyone who shops and works at our stores deserves a safe and secure experience. We’re grateful no other customers or associates were injured following this morning’s accident. We also want to thank local police for their response to getting the situation under control so quickly.”

