Scholarship recipients get funds taken away

Some students who received a scholarship from Achievement through Commitment to Education, a popular financial aid program for area high schoolers, say they have been suddenly notified of their funds' disappearance.

According to the students, ACE mailed a notice to them that claimed there had been a mistake and their scholarship was no longer available. Their scholarships had been awarded as recently as June.

The Amarillo Area Foundation, the organization behind ACE's funding, said an internal audit revealed missed requirements for certain students to receive their scholarships.

Rylea Dooley says the sudden revocation will have a negative impact on her college career, as well as those of the other students affected.

"If I'd known I wasn't going to have this - even a month ago instead of right before school starts - it might of been a bit easier to have a plan and know how to pay for stuff," Dooley said. "I was prepared to not pay anything for my first two years of college."

Graduating with an 85 percent academic average, a 95 percent attendance record and a spotless delinquency record are among some of the requirements for potential ACE awardees.

NewsChannel 10 reached out to the director of the ACE program who was unavailable for comment.

