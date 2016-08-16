Amarillo Olympian returns home from RIO

An Olympian from Amarillo has made her way back from the Rio Olympics.

Olympic trampolinist, Shaylee Dunavin in Rio De Janeiro as she prepares to catch the red-eye home to Amarillo. Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - After 10 days in Rio De Janeiro for her first ever Olympics, Shaylee Dunavin of Amarillo is finally home.

She made her first appearance on NewsChannel 10's Early Show Tuesday morning where she shared her experience from beginning to end.

Here's what she had to say about the "Road to Rio" in her exclusive interview with Angie Winn.

