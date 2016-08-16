MissingType blood donation awareness campaign

You may know your blood type and want to donate, but what does it mean to be O+ or AB- when it comes to blood donation?

When you give blood it is not immediately available for use, it has to go through a series of tests before it can be put on the shelf. Coffee Memorial Blood Center works continuously throughout the year to try to have a three day supply of all blood types.

You may have noticed some missing letters around town and right here on NewsChannel 10 and it is all for a great cause. Here's a hint, it's something we all have that we can give away but cant live without. The answer, your blood.

The goal of taking out the letters was to make people wonder why they were missing. It was also to bring attention to the need for blood throughout the United States and right here in the panhandle.

At this time our supply in the panhandle is low and they are hoping that the campaign will bring more donors through the doors. However, this is a campaign that anyone can be a part of even if you can't give blood.

"Sometimes people can't donate," said Suzanne Talley from Coffee Memorial Blood Center, "They are on a certain medication or they are not old enough, you have to be 16 with written parental consent and 17 without. Anyone can be a part of this. Anyone can take the letters out of their social media, their Instagrams, their websites or their signs out front. This is something that everyone can be a part of that ultimately helps save lives and that's what we are all in this for in the first place."

August 16th from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m, anyone can visit the blood center and help fill in their missing type by donating. Participants will receive a campaign t-shirt that they can wear to help raise awareness. Also, mentioning that you saw the missing type campaign on social media gets you a Boots vs. Badges t-shirt.

The missing type campaign lasts all week at Coffee Memorial Blood Center located at 7500 Wallace Blvd.

The campaign is extremely timely as 9 people have died and the entire state of Louisiana has been declared a state of emergency. Right now blood centers across America, including Coffee Memorial, are coming together to supply blood to those who need it most.

Coffee Memorial has already sent a couple hundred units of blood to the state, but they are looking to send more this week. At this time, the need is being evaluated as to how much blood needs to be sent and this will be an ongoing effort. However, Coffee Memorial needs you to donate blood locally to fill our supply. We need to get our local supply up because the needs of the panhandle come first. But, if Coffee Memorial has enough donations the panhandle can help those in need in Louisiana.

"We would like to be in a position where we can help them more because the need is definitely there," said Talley. "So we are looking for type A- ,B- and O- and of course the most common blood type O+. If we could get our supplies of those types up then we would be in a position to help Louisiana more than we have so far."

The only types they are not taking at this time are the two rarest blood types AB- and AB+. However, if you are a male with these blood types you can still donate platelets.



