WT president elect hopes to expand university reach

West Texas A&M's only remaining presidential candidate explained his goals for the future of the university.

"What I want to try and do here is utilize the experience I've gained to serve the students," said Wendler. "WT represents the best of Texas, people working the land and utilizing its natural resources."

Wendler said he hopes to expand graduate programs and add doctoral studies to specialized fields.

He also hopes to expand WT's reach in the panhandle. One way he plans on accomplishing this goal is by growing the school's presence in Amarillo.

"There are two opportunities, the first is to service the residents of Amarillo," said Wendler. "The other is to provide fly-in opportunities for students who are involved with distance education programs."

He is also concerned with WT's athletic situation. Wendler said having the football stadium away from the campus could be costing the university.

"WT has all kinds of activities on football weekends. They have seminars, meetings with donors, and open houses that all benefit from having a high level of traffic on the campus," said Wendler. "People are not sure how to resolve this problem and I want to help."

Despite being the only candidate, Wendler will not officially be the president until the board of trustees approves him.

They have a meeting scheduled for the end of August to finalize the decision.

