Dallam & Hartley county residents will decide future of Frank Phillips College

"If this doesn't pass then Frank Phillips will stay in it's current location and the programs, services and the classes offered will be limited," Kevin Caddell / Source: KFDA

The new campus will be over 25,000 square feet and is designed to allow future expansion / Source: KFDA

Building plans and a location for a new campus are in place, but before the campus can be built Dallam and Hartley residents will have the final say / Source: KFDA

A four million dollar donation by Dalhart residents Louise and Gene Rahll is giving Frank Phillips College an opportunity to expand / Source: KFDA

A four million dollar donation by Dalhart residents Louise and Gene Rahll is giving Frank Phillips College an opportunity to expand.

Building plans and a location for a new campus are in place, but before the campus can be built Dallam and Hartley residents will have the final say.

On November 8, residents will see a "Junior College District Branch Campus Maintenance Tax" on their voting ballot.

Officials say this tax increase will not exceed 5¢ per $100 of taxable property value in both counties. If the tax passes, the money will go towards maintaining and operating the new campus.

"It is not for building a building. It is not paying a teachers salary or things like that. It is just basically for the staff that is needed to run it and any kind of maintenance the building would need over the course," Dallam County Judge Wes Ritchey said.

Judge Ritchey said a number of large Dalhart employers, including JBS Farms, Morison Farms and Hilmar Cheese Company, can all benefit from the expansion of Frank Phillips.

"All these companies need more educated and more specialized employees. This community college would give us an opportunity to educate our people and perhaps bring in more workforce people to expand the economy," said Ritchey.

The new campus will be over 25,000 square feet and is designed to allow future expansion. It will have 29 classrooms, a health science simulation lab and a science lab.

School officials say without a new campus to grow and expand, the future of Frank Phillips in Dalhart sits at a stand still.

"If this doesn't pass then Frank Phillips will stay in it's current location and the programs, services and the classes offered will be limited," ACE Team Chairman Kevin Caddell said. "With the possibility of a new building there is an endless opportunity of classes Frank Phillips can add to it's curriculum."

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.