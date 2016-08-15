2016 United Way of Amarillo and Canyon Kickoff

The 2016 campaign for The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon is about to get underway and they need your help to continue helping those in need in our community.

The focus of The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon is large scale community change. They hope every year that they exceed their previous year in donations but the executive director says it is about how you use the money raised, not about how much. Staff at The United Way are excited to kickoff a new campaign with co-chairs from Xcel Energy, Pantex and Bell Helicopter. They say the trio is bringing a new perspective to the campaign.

"Well all three of our campaign co-chairs are engineers and so their way of thinking is different from the way I think." Says Executive Director Katie Neffsker, "So it is interesting to work with these folks who are very data driven and just think differently about things and it has really added to our campaign."

The campaign kickoff luncheon is this coming Thursday, August 18th and The United Way is ready to kickoff some new ideas with your donations. 99 percent of the gifts given to the United Way stay in our community to support many local organizations who continue to help those in our community who need it most.

This year The United Way is kicking off a new Poverty Prevention Initiative. The information for the new program is all based on the results of local research to find the best way to help our communities.

"We are seeing from our community status reports that, for example, in Potter County the poverty rate is 22 percent and that's not okay with us," says Neffsker, "So, we have this initiative that it focused on preventing people from entering poverty in the first place."

The luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m. in the Civic Center Heritage Ballroom. Comedian Michael Jr. is the keynote speaker at this years event and he will be talking about finding your why, looking into your heart and learning why you choose to give.

The luncheon is $25 a person and $200 for a table of eight. It is asked that you RSVP for the event by Tuesday August 16th. To RSVP call (806)-350-5282 or email kc@unitedwayama.org



