Texas Tech University's Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy White Coat Ceremony

Texas Tech University's Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy welcomed 115 students through their traditional white coat ceremony.

The event is part of the School of Pharmacy orientation period that prepares incoming students for their first year of classes and provides them with an overview of the school's four-year doctor of pharmacy program.

As a universally recognized symbol of health care, the pharmacy White Coat encompasses all aspects of pharmacy and the delivery of pharmaceutical care. For incoming students, receiving the white coat is a reminder of the commitment they are making to an honorable and trusted profession.

Students in this program are put through rigorous training and will be pushed to their limits so they can come out ready to face anything that comes their way.

First-year student, Paul Priebe, expressed his feelings on the challenges that lie ahead.

"Just work hard and follow your passion. I’ve seen so many people give up to early and it just take work and repetition and you can do whatever you want."

Since its inception, 20 years ago, TTUHSC School of Pharmacy built quite a name for itself locally and nationally.

“We're very proud because we were ranked in the top quarter of programs in all of our rankings by the U.S. News, World Report, and the American Association of College of Pharmacy. We are very proud of our most current ranking from graduateprograms.com, which is based on student input. We are sixteenth in the nation and also highest in the state,” said Dean of Pharmacy Quentin Smith.

The White Coat Ceremony will be the first time each incoming student recites the Oath of a Pharmacist, which is based upon the Oath of Maimonides and was adopted by the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy in 1983.

Wearing the White Coat and reciting the Oath of a Pharmacist provides an early induction into the brotherhood of pharmacy for the Class of 2020.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.