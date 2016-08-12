Missing Canyon 12-year-old found

UPDATE: Julian Duran, 12, of Canyon has been found safe.

Julian’s step-father found him around 6 p.m. Friday at an unoccupied mobile home in the Catalpa Trailer Park, according to the Randall County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the family owns several houses in that park, and the house where Julian was found is owned by his step-father.

Julian's step-father had reportedly checked that residence earlier Friday afternoon, but did not find him there.

He went back by around 6 p.m. Friday and deputies said he saw Julian playing with his dog in the yard.

It is not known why Julian ran away.

*********

Randall County Deputies continue to search for a missing 12 year old boy from the Canyon area.

Julian JR Duran, just 12 years old left his house Thursday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. He was last seen in the area of Lakeview Elementary School which is on Lair Road outside of Canyon. He had his black and white Pekingese dog with him.

Julian is 12 years old and is 5'4" tall, weighing 160 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing grey wind suit pants with a black Canyon Eagles shirt. His parents say there is a yellow circle and purple bird on the shirt. He is also wearing black and white Nike Air tennis shoes.

If you have seen Julian JR Duran or know where he might be, please contact any law enforcement immediately. You can also call the Randall County Sheriff's Office at 468-5800.



