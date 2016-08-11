Roger Clemens Visits Amarillo

Legendary pitcher Roger Clemens visited Amarillo today to host a baseball clinic at Amarillo High School. He was raising money for the Roger Clemens Foundation.
Before attending the clinic, Clemens sat down with members of the Amarillo media to discuss his foundation, career, Mike Piazza, and the first player he ever struck out (Who, fun fact, just happens to be from Perryton, Texas).
Here is his interview in its entirety.
The Roger Clemens Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to helping children. Clemens and his wife, Debbie, founded the organization in 1992.
Clemens played more than 20 seasons in Major League Baseball for the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Houston Astros.
For Connor Newcomb and his family, a cup of hot chocolate is more than some cocoa and whip cream. It's a way to embrace the true reason behind the season.
Christmas day, the owner of Shi Lee's Barbecue & Soul Food Cafe, Tremaine Brown, was spreading Christmas cheer with his daughter for the fifth year in a row.
The Salvation Army made sure everyone had a warm Christmas dinner, serving over 300 hundred people in need.
