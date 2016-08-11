Roger Clemens Visits Amarillo

Legendary pitcher Roger Clemens visited Amarillo today to host a baseball clinic at Amarillo High School. He was raising money for the Roger Clemens Foundation.

Before attending the clinic, Clemens sat down with members of the Amarillo media to discuss his foundation, career, Mike Piazza, and the first player he ever struck out (Who, fun fact, just happens to be from Perryton, Texas).

Here is his interview in its entirety.

The Roger Clemens Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to helping children. Clemens and his wife, Debbie, founded the organization in 1992.

Clemens played more than 20 seasons in Major League Baseball for the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Houston Astros.



