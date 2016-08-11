Animal activists propose new city ordinance

"We are the voice for the ones who cannot speak for themselves and we will continue to be," Jena McFall said / Source: KFDA

Amarillo's Humane Society and Animal Management & Welfare want an ordinance drafted that will make bestiality illegal in the city / Source: KFDA

In recent months, officials say they have seen several dogs come in with injuries they suspect are from acts of bestiality / Source: KFDA

Amarillo animal shelter officials suspect several dogs have been victims of a heinous form of abuse.

In recent months, officials say they have seen several dogs come in with injuries they suspect are from acts of bestiality.

"One of the dogs we had here that we suspected of {bestiality} was very shut down in the kennel and would actually display aggression," Executive Director for the Amarillo Humane Society Jena McFall said. "When you got in the kennel with her she would just shake like a leaf. She was just visibly nervous and visibly scared of people."

In the United States, 17 states consider bestiality a felony, 14 consider the act a misdemeanor and 19 states have no laws against it.

Texas is one of the 19 states that does not have any laws against bestiality. Because there is no punishment, the shelter can not investigate the cases.

"Anytime that we prosecute a case it has to be clearly defined in law the criteria in that case to be prosecuted," Richard Havens, director of Animal Management & Welfare, said. "So while a majority of people think alike and think acts such as these are heinous and should be animal cruelty, if the animal is not actually hurt during the course of that then its not a crime and it cannot be prosecuted."

Havens says although bestiality is not illegal there can be repercussions if an animal is injured during the act and does not receive medical care.

If the state isn't making changes, Havens believes Amarillo can. He is working with the Amarillo Humane Society to make this illegal in the city.

"We are the voice for the ones who cannot speak for themselves and we will continue to be," McFall said.

On Oct. 26, an advisory board meeting will take place and during the meeting a draft proposal to make bestiality illegal in Amarillo will be presented.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.