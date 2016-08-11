The public is reminded to call 811 before any major digging project

August 11 is National 8-1-1 Day and energy companies are reminding the public to call 8-1-1 before any digging project.

Every six minutes, an underground utility line is damaged somewhere in the country. With an increasing rate of homeowners damaging buried utility lines, energy companies are reminding residents of the importance of checking properties before digging.

If you are planning on doing yard work or adding an addition to your home, by law homeowners and contractors have to call 8-1-1 or contact a local 8-1-1 support center.

By calling this number, professionals will come to your property for free to mark all the water, gas and power lines underground.

Damaging or striking a single line can create a dangerous situation and cause injury. Minor scrapes and dents in a pipeline can easily cause a leak or shortage.

"Even when doing something as simple as installing a mailbox or planting a tree could damage an unknown utility line," said Atmos spokesman Roy Urrutia.

Calling at least 3 days in advance can reduce the risk of rupturing an utility line up to 99 percent.

You can also submit a request online here before advancing any project.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.