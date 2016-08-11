40th Annual Crop Tour slated for end of August

The 40th annual Randall County Crops Tour is set for the end of this month and for those hoping to go, there's an added bonus.

This year's tour is free thanks to Happy State Bank. The event that Texas A&M AgriLife puts on each year offers something for just about everyone interested in agriculture.

You can check it out Tuesday, August 30th at the Kuhlman Extension Center at 200 North Brown Road in Canyon.

The morning portion will kick off with registration at 8:30 a.m., followed by the program at 9 a.m.



