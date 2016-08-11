Concert on the Court benefiting The Children's Home

Insufficient Funds is headlining a concert this Thursday evening to benefit The Children's Home of Amarillo.

The Children's Home is hosting Concert on the Court, a fundraising event for the home. The Children's Home of Amarillo is 75 percent funded by events like this one and also help from our community.

The local band Insufficient Funds asked the home how they could help the children and together they came up with the idea of having a benefit concert where 100 percent of the proceeds would be donated to the organization. This time of year is hard on the home as they are preparing between 45 and 50 children to head back to school. The money raised at the concert will help the home with some of those expenses.

"That money goes directly to working with kids," said executive director Darrin Murphy. "We are about to start school so there is a lot of things and a lot of expense as everyone knows in getting kids back into school. Everything from new school supplies to new school clothing to setting up and being able to feed kids for the upcoming year. We have a full campus, so it is just going to go to making sure kids get a good start to the new year."

Along with the concert they will be kicking off the We Benefit Project, an initiative the home is incredibly proud of. The We Benefit Project is a summer project to teach other children in the community the art of giving back, which is a passion staff at The Children's Home tries to instill in their kids.

The project was created to help families in the community find fun and creative ways to raise money for The Children's Home. The money raised helps the staff celebrate birthdays, send kids to camp or send a child on vacation somewhere they have never been.

Murphy reminds others giving back is about the joy -- not the amount. "We challenge adults to help their children do anything from bike washes to dodge ball tournaments to bake sales and just teach them that it is not about the amount of money they raise, it is about giving back to other kids," said Murphy.

The Concert on the Court is Thursday, Aug. 11 at The Children's Home located at 34th and Bowie Street from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $10 and children 12 and under are free. Food and drinks are included in your admission but quantities are limited so it is first come first serve. The Children's Home does ask that you bring your own chair and that you bring your friends and family to the event.

