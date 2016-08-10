Water usage down for second week in August

A sprinkler shoots straight into the air at Toot'n Totum off 46th and Washington (Source: Viewer Submission)

Even with a little more rain in the forecast, you've still been sending in pictures of businesses with water issues in Amarillo.

This week Amarillo residents have stayed well under the city's goal for daily water usage.

Tuesday we rang in 20 million gallons below the goal.

Recent rain can take a lot of credit for that, but even with that number down, we got in touch with three businesses this week that you saw wasting water.

We started this Water Wasters with a call to Canyon ISD after receiving pictures of water covering the sidewalks and roads surrounding Hillside Elementary School.

Their spokesperson was unaware of the problem, asked to see the pictures, and said the school district will fix the problem immediately.

We got a similar response from Atmos Energy after receiving pictures of sprinklers facing the wrong direction near their Wallace Boulevard location.

Thanks to you, their property managers now know what's going on and will fix it.

We also called Toot'n Totum after seeing this picture of a sprinkler shooting straight into the air at their location on 46th and Washington.

hey said thanks for the heads up, but that sprinkler is no longer an issue - they've already fixed the problem.

It's up to you, our viewers, to make a difference when it comes to conserving water in the panhandle.

Snap a picture or video of an alleged water waster and send it to us at WaterWasters@newschannel10.com.

Your submissions make a difference.

