Amarillo woman receives state recognition

Four women across Texas were recognized today as leaders in our state's government and one of them is from Amarillo.

The Texas Outstanding Women Awards are given out every two years. This year's four categories were professional development, management, leadership and community involvement.

Palo Duro State Park Superintendent Shannon Blalock was honored with an Outstanding Management Award.

"I am surrounded by incredible people every single day, it's quite an honor just to work with them and to be a part of this incredible team that we have here at Palo Duro and in the Texas State Park division," Blalock said.

The four women chosen have helped shape Texas with their individual talents and skills.

Blalock started her career with Texas State Parks nine years ago and says she never would of imaged such a fulfilling career.

"We never accomplish things as human beings on our own," she said. "So any opportunity that anyone has to surround themselves with people that can lift you up and influence you in a positive way - don't ever miss those opportunities. Everybody can benefit from those positive relationships."

Blalock says this award reminds her of the privilege she has as a woman working for the state.

"Women have a lot to offer in every profession, we bring something to the job that is a little bit different from men and I think that is genuine care and compassion for the people that we work with," Blalock said.

Blalock will attend a luncheon in Austin on September 15 where she will receive an award and recognition for her work.

Blalock adds she is excited to meet the other three women and hear about their background and achievements.

