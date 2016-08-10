Mother and daughter killed in rollover wreck Wednesday

Authorities say a mother and her daughter were both killed during a rollover wreck on SH-60 in Randall County Wednesday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Lacie White, 18, veered into the center median, over-corrected the vehicle and lost control. White's vehicle rolled several times.

Her mother, Pamela White, 43, was ejected from the vehicle. Authorities say she was not wearing a seat belt.

Both of the victims resided in Amarillo.

The wreck happened around 1:40 p.m. approximately 100 yards west of Dowell Road, DPS said. No other vehicles were involved.

An investigation into what caused the younger White to veer off the road is ongoing.

