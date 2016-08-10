Local elementary school hits kindergarten capacity

City View Elementary school is no longer accepting kindergarten children into its program for this school year. That means children living close to the campus will have to transfer to another school if they are not currently enrolled for this year.

Right now, there are about 80 children enrolled into the kindergarten class.

The Canyon Independent School District says there has been two percent enrollment increase each year. Last year there were about 9,600 students and this year it is expected to grow to about 9,800 total. Currently City View has about 530 children enrolled alone.

Back in May 2015, the school had been approved for building bonds to add six additional classrooms to accommodate the increasing number of students. The construction began early last year and is not expected to be completed until November.

"We are anticipating this growth," said District Communications Coordinator April McDaniel. "We can have 22 students per class. So, if we add just one classroom that will open 22 students slots. Right now the need is to accommodate the kindergarten class. First to 4th grade, we are not capping those classes."

The school is now transferring extra students to the Gene Howe Elementary.

One local mother contacted NewsChannel10 telling us that she wished the City View Elementary School notified her ahead of time to enroll her son.

"This is hard for us because we moved to our neighborhood so we would be close to City View," Tiffany Gilbert said.

Gilbert said she now has to decide whether she should pull her 2nd grade daughter out of City View so she can also go to school with her little brother.

The school has not said if it plans to accept applications for enrollment once construction is completed later this year.

