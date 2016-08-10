Third annual I Heart Canyon Festival

Buying school supplies can be expensive for some families and local churches in Canyon are making sure no student starts the school year without the necessary tools.

This is the third year Canyon churches have organized the I Heart Canyon Festival for the community and each year it continues to grow to help more families in Canyon.

This year the community donated around 1,500 backpacks filled with supplies for families in need, which is double the number provided last year. The churches are hopeful the event will continue to grow and help more Canyon families because providing the resources for success in school is their mission.

"We started talking about doing some sort of mission project and it just kind of went from there," said Rick Enns, the pastor of First United Methodist Church in Canyon. "We wanted to work with schools and the kids as they get ready for school because it is expensive to get backpacks, supplies, new shoes, new clothes and all that. So, we thought this would be a great way to help out the people of Canyon."

The festival does not just provide school supplies. The churches recognize there are other expenses associated with back to school that families may not be able to afford so residents and businesses have stepped up to fill the gap.

"We supply medical physicals for sports, eye screenings, dental screenings, games, a cookout and face painting," Enns explained. "We also supply food as well and toiletry items"

The festival is not just for those in need. The entire Canyon community is invited and encouraged to attend. There will be a meal provided for everyone who stops by and a wide range of activities for kids, including bounce houses, games and face painting.

The I Heart Canyon Festival is Wednesday (August 10th) from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Connor Park in Canyon.