Amarillo voters to decide tax increase based on seven propositions

The ballot is confirmed, and this November Amarillo residents will vote on which city improvement projects they want to fund.

Originally, the Amarillo City Council was weighing the options of an either two, three or four cent property tax increase to fund improvements for the city.

But now, the way the ballot has been written, no tax increase will be set until residents vote on which projects they want to pay for.

On November 8th, Amarillo voters will see a ballot with seven separate propositions they will need to vote for or against:

Proposition Number 1: "The issuance of $89,495,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements and the levy of a tax in payment thereof."

Proposition Number 2: "The issuance of $20,080,000 general obligation bonds for public safety improvements and the levy if a tax in payment thereof."

Proposition Number 3: "The issuance of $41,475,000 general obligation bonds for municipal buildings improvements, including a senior citizen center, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof."

Proposition Number 4: "The issuance of $22,250,000 general obligation bonds for neighborhood park and recreation facilities and the levy of a tax in payment thereof."

Proposition Number 5: "The issuance of $83,430,000 general obligation bonds for Civic Center improvements and the levy of a tax in payment thereof."

Proposition Number 6: "The issuance of $16,295,000 general obligation bonds for the fleet services department including equipment and vehicles therefor and the levy of a tax in payment thereof."

Proposition Number 7: "The issuance of $66,625,000 general obligation bonds for athletic facilities, including soccer, softball and baseball fields and gymnasium, basketball and aquatics facilities and the levy of a tax in payment thereof."

How many propositions pass will determine if or how the property tax rate changes.

If no propositions pass, there will be no property tax increase.

"I was opposed to any kind of proposition that would be sent to the citizens that says it's all or none," said council member Elisha Demerson. "I welcome this kind of proposition because it allows individuals to decide which ones they like."

Only if all seven propositions are passed will city taxpayers see a four cent increase on property tax rates, or 20 cents over a five year period.

If that happens, Amarillo residents could see an average increase of $247.68 in property taxes spread out over five years.



"At the end of the day, only the propositions that pass by at least 50% are the ones that the council will say, okay, this is our marching orders from the citizens of this community, and then we turn to the city manager and staff and say, okay, go make it happen," said Demerson.

Any property tax increase that follows the November election would go into affect in 2017.

