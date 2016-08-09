Historians fight to keep landmark in Amarillo

The city of Amarillo is looking for an entity to purchase the Madam Queen.

3 proposals were submitted to the city with 2 still under consideration.

The Amarillo Railroad Museum's proposal was reject on the grounds they were non-compliant.

Historians fear the train could be leaving Texas if purchased by an out-of-state buyer.

"We would like to have more discussions on this issue before Amarillo loses this locomotive," said Jerry Michels, Director of the Amarillo Railroad Museum. "If it ends up sitting here forever that is great too, we want to make sure it is properly preserved."

The city legally does not have to hold a public opinion before selling, however historians planned to speak at Tuesday's City Council meeting to get this item on the agenda.

The City Attorney, Mick McKamie said regardless of where the train ends up it will be well taken care of.

""The locomotive is on the National Registry of Railroad Equipment because it has historical significance in the industry," said McKamie. "That designation applies to the asset no matter where it's located."

The locomotive served the panhandle since it was commissioned in the 1930's. During it's time on the tracks the Queen Madam traveled more than 1.7 million miles.

