Texas Tech students use team building exercises to give back to the community

Tuesday, 110 Texas Tech Pharmacy students practiced hands-on exercises to encourage teamwork in the work field and classroom.

"We are all broken up into groups and we are going to use our communication skills and team building skills and learn how to collaborate and work together," said pharmacy student Kingsley Ugoji.

These students were divided into eight groups where they were challenged to assemble buildings using Lego's and construct a house out of a deck of cards.

The highlight during this week-long course was building eight bicycles, which they will donate to local children in need.

Texas Tech assistant professor Kenna Payne said these students receive valuable lessons from simple tasks like these. "They are going to have to problem solve and decide what's already been performed and what hasn't been during these tasks," said Payne. "While doing these projects we can do service. Service to the community is very important and we want to give back."

After this week, the students will hand deliver the eight bicycles to two local charities of their choice.

