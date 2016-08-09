Borger PD launches back to school PSA

"We we wanted a modern approach to put out important information on a topic that is near and dear to our hearts...school zone safety," Capt. Brandon Strope said / Source: KFDA

The Borger Police Department is stepping outside the box and using social media to raise awareness for back to school safety.

With summer ending, school zones are about to start up and the Borger PD wants to remind the community its motor units will be out enforcing these zones.

"We wanted a modern approach to put out important information on a topic that is near and dear to our hearts...school zone safety," Capt. Brandon Strope said.

The department released a creative PSA video produced, filmed and edited by officers on Facebook.

"Myself and one of our lieutenants got together, prepared the video footage with out motor units and we put it together in a fun matter," Strope explained. "We felt that people would get the message and at the same time we wanted to find a way to have a good lighthearted video."

The Borger PD uses social media for alerts and community messages, but they wanted to try something different to promote school safety.

"We've done announcements, community alerts and things like that through Facebook and social media before. However, this is the first time we did a video format," Strope said. "When we moved into our new facility one of the things we requested was a computer that was capable of producing quality video and with that piece of equipment we were able to start doing these PSAs."

After receiving positive feedback from the community, the Borger PD will continue to create PSAs throughout the year. Their next one will focus on school bus safety.

MORE: If you would like to see the Back to School PSA click here.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.