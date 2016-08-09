Officials hope to find guidance in outcome of gun lawsuit

Guns in local courthouses are the topic of discussion again, after a lawsuit is filed against the city of Austin.

Potter County Commissioners have stood their ground in not allowing guns in certain county buildings, despite rulings from the state. But they are now taking into consideration the outcome of this lawsuit in Austin, which may give them some guidance.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the city of Austin, trying get the city to comply with the state's open carry law and allow license holders to openly carry handguns in city hall.

Potter County commissioners have been vocal on their stance, saying no guns will be allowed in their buildings...including courthouses.

"The events that are beginning to shake out down state, are certainly going to be on our radar to see how we move forward with how we handle having guns in the county facilities," says Potter County Attorney Scott Brumley.

The idea has historically been that a courthouse is where you go to peaceably resolve your disputes and many say injecting guns into that adds an element of unpredictability.

But this case is a prime example of how the AG is keeping a close eye on how carrying laws are being handled around the state.

"The question that's always been at work is...is a building that has a court facility in it entirely covered as a weapons free zone, or is it simply the court facility itself, the courtroom, the court offices," says Brumley.

Brumley says this lawsuit makes him hopeful for some direction.

"It's been understood that part of the problem confronting governmental entities is that the law is anything but crystal clear on this, and so getting a court to decide it, my hope would be that the attorney general is looking at it the same as us, this a good opportunity to get some definitive judicial guidance on what the law means," says Brumley.

Brumley tells us back in January, they received complaint letters about the Potter County Courthouse, Districts Court Building and the Santa Fe Building, however they have not heard anything back from the attorney general.

Brumley says whatever the outcome of this lawsuit is, the county plans to adapt.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.