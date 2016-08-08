Teachers deciding how tech will help teach in upcoming year

Technology in the classroom has been a widely debated issue.

Some experts claim the devices serve more as a distraction than an educational tool.

Teachers and administrators will be returning to school in the coming weeks with the decision regarding technology.

At the high school level kids are encouraged to interact with technology as much as possible.

However teachers say having access to technology does not mean a student will become proficient.

"It's really easy to think that because our kids are in front of computers they are adept at using them," said Lance Culbert, computer teacher at Canyon High School. "We want our students to have a deeper knowledge once they're through the program."

Officials at West Texas A&M are encouraging the use of technology so long as the devices are being used for educational purposes.

"I think one of the issues comes when professors are not sure if the students are on Snap Chat or actually taking notes," said Associate Provost Amy Andersen. " Our faculty want to know their students are using laptops for class and not for Facebook or Reddit."

At the collegiate level professors decide the level of technology on a class by class basis.

