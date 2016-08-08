United Way helps Hastings employees find job opportunities

"I think it is an excellent opportunity for displaced Hastings employees to go find new work," said Jeff Wyrick / Source: KFDA

Hundreds who work for Hastings warehouse and customer service departments will have to find a new job beginning Tuesday, but one area organization is attempting to make that search a little easier.

For the first time since its creation, United Way of Amarillo hosted a job fair Monday specifically for Hastings employees trying to find new work before the company closes its doors. United Way said it was a way to say thanks to Hastings, a company that donated many times to the nonprofit.

"We know that soon over 500 people in our community will not be working with Hastings any longer," said United Way Executive Director Katie Noffcker. "We wanted to bring this job fair specifically for those employees so they would have somewhere to go when those jobs ended."

The organization, along with Texas Work Force Solutions, gathered 56 local employers inside Sunset Center, and Hastings store managers gave employees sufficient time to attend the fair.

"I think it is an excellent opportunity for displaced Hastings employees to go find new work," said Hastings Business Manager Jeff Wyrick. "It is a great service, and I think it is a great idea for our warehouse associates and local store associates to seek that next step."

Noffcker says United Way specifically choose Sunset Center as the location for the job fair because it is located across the Hastings Distribution Center.

"We know that right now we have folks that work at Hastings feeling pretty financially unstable," Noffcker said. "If they don't have another job lined up, we want to be able to give back to them and say, 'Hey, we are in this with you, we feel this pain with you, you've supported us for years let us turn around and let us support you all and thank you for what you've done.'"

