Amarillo Police investigating road rage incident

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - At around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, August 7th APD officers were sent to the Petro Truck Stop at 8500 IH-40 East on a shots fired call. Officers were dispatched to the scene after calls were placed about the fired shots by two separate people.

One caller stated that he was driving a semi truck and that he had been shot at by subject in a black Corvette. The second caller said that he was driving the Corvette and that the driver of the semi truck was intentionally running in to him. The driver of the Corvette had a handgun in his car and he began to fire rounds into the cab of the semi truck.

No one was injured during the incident and both subjects involved pulled over and spoke to the officers. Police on scene found there was damage to the side and rear of the Corvette and multiple bullet holes in the cab of the semi.

Due to conflicting information received no arrests have been made at this time. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the police department.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.