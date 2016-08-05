Amarillo's downtown dining destination

Businesses owners on Polk Street are taking significant steps to attract more people to downtown.

Five eateries are scheduled to be built around the intersection of Polk and 7th.

Jim Doche, a former architect and business consultant believes this effort will bring younger people into the city.

"This gives a re-birth to the downtown area, it will give something for young people to do," said Doche. "Some might want to live downtown and be a part of it all."

Buildings are being expanded, renovated and constructed in this section of the town.

One new restaurant will be Six Car Pub and Brewery. They are looking forward to the future while paying respect to the past.

"We have a real appreciation for the history of this area," said part owner, Colin Cummings. "We love the city and we wanted to make a reference to the early days of this city when it boomed for the first time in it's history."

The name itself is a reference to the street cars that used to service the business section of Amarillo in the early 20's. At the time that service area was on Polk Street.

All of the construction is set to be completed by the summer of 2017.

