Amarillo College plans to keep tax rate the same

The Amarillo College Board of Regents voted yesterday to keep its tax rate and school tuition the same as last year's.

Currently home and business owners within Amarillo city limits pay about 20 cents per $100 of taxable property value. This is the same tax rate as 2014 and 2015.

"So, anyone who lives within the city limits of Amarillo pays taxes to Amarillo College and any student who enrolls in Amarillo pays tuition," said Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart. "We have campuses in Dumas and Hereford, each community pays a small maintenance tax to support their campuses."

The board has also proposed not to raise Amarillo College tuition.

Though the college is not planning on raising taxes or tuition, by law the college has to hold a tax hearing for the community to raise questions or concerns regarding the board's tax policy decision.

"Our funding is covered in three sources.. It's covered in tutoring, it's covered in local property taxes and we get state funding," said Dr. Lowery-Hart. "We received a $3.5 million reduction in state funding, but our board is so committed to being fiscally responsible that we have not raised tuition for two years in a row and we haven't raised taxes for three years in a row."

Two upcoming meetings will be held at noon on August 12 and August 16 on the second floor of the College Union Building on the Washington Street Campus.

The board will announce the final adoption of its proposed tuition and tax rate for 2016 during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, August 30.

