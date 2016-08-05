This Week in the Panhandle

Area events going on around the Texas Panhandle for you and your family to enjoy.



Hope Fest

Sharing Hope Ministries will be hosting a banquet to benefit Sharing Hope which is a women's prison ministry and Patsy's place Transitional Home for women release from county jails or prisons.

This is happening at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room on March 30 from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.. For more information, you can check out amarillociviccenter.com, sharinghopeministry.org, or call (806) 358-7803.

Canyon Driving Tour

Come out to Palo Duro Canyon this Thursday, March 30 from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. to take a scenic driving tour of the Canyon from the comfort of a van.

While on the tour, you can learn about the flora, fauna, geology, and history of the canyon, and have any questions you have answered by park experts. To attend the event, you can sign up on a sheet in the gatehouse at the entrance of the park.

This event is limited to only the first 14 people who sign up. However, there will be space for alternates to sign up if there is a no-show. Pets are not allowed and if you bring a child, they must be old enough to ride in a vehicle without a car or booster seat.

They will have the big white van parked out front.

Fees for the event are regular park entrance fees which is $5 per adult, with kids 12 and under get in for free.

The event itself is free to attend.

Amarillo Zoo's "There be MONSTERS!"

This weekend the Amarillo Zoo will host "There be MONSTERS!" to celebrate April Fools Day.

Visitors can meet Bigfoot and other monsters of myth and reality including a mermaid and giant cave roaches. If for you're up for it you can even take part in the "Are you a Fool for the Zoo? Challenge."

The event will run from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the afternoon Saturday, April 1 at the Zoo located at Northeast 24th Avenue and Dumas Highway inside Thompson Park.

Tickets are $4 for ages 13 to 61, $3 for seniors older than 62 and $2 for children ages 3 to 12, those 2 and under are free.

For more information visit zoo.amarillo.gov or facebook/AmarilloZoo

Special Olympics Panhandle Area Basketball Competition

The annual Panhandle Area Basketball Competition will be held this weekend.

More than 320 Special Olympic athletes will compete in the games.

The tournament will kick off Friday, March 31 at Amarillo High School with the opening ceremony at 6:00 p.m.

Then the media will face off in a game at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 games will run from 8:00 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon.

For more information visit sotx.org or facebook.com/SOTX16

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Ceremony

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will host a special "Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans" ceremony this weekend.

The ceremony will feature guest speaker Richard Herman, and the Palo Duro High School U.S. Air Force JR. ROTC, and the VFW Post 1475 Amarillo Texas Honor guard as well as other groups.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony this Sunday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m. at the Randall County Veterans Park at 4101 South Georgia.

Amarillo Bulls Games Coming Up

March 31 & April 1

Amarillo Bulls vs. Topeka Roadrunners at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Amarillo Venom Games Coming Up

April 2

Amarillo Venom vs. Duke City Gladiators at 4:00 p.m.

Click here for tickets.

Don Harrington Discovery Center Traveling Exhibits

Several times a year, the DHDC will change the layout of its floors with a traveling exhibit that it will feature for a limited time, but this year, they will have three new exhibits for you to check out! Brain Teasers, and Strange Matter will be making a first time appearance here in Amarillo. And back by popular demand, Little Builders will return to town as well. These exhibits will feature puzzles, learning about matter, mechanics, and many more! All three exhibits will run until May 14.

For more information about the new exhibits, contact Shanna Collins by phone at (806) 355-9547 or by email at scollins@dhdc.org.

Panhandle Plains Historical Museum presents The Great War Exhibition

A new exhibit has opened at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum that is sure to take you back in time.

The new exhibit will be split into three parts to give guests a unique experience about WW I in the panhandle.

Doughboys & Home Folks will use artifacts from the PPHM collections, as well as documents from a variety of sources, to explore life on the front lines and the home front.

The Great War and the Panhandle-Plains Region will feature artifacts including uniforms, souvenirs, and weapons. The exhibition will examine the before, during, and after lives of various Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, and nurses from the Texas Panhandle.

A Picture from Home: Snapshots of the Great War on the Plains will be on exhibit as well. The introduction of affordable box cameras allowed for all to document what was happening here in the states while others were overseas fighting.

"We want to tell the stories of the people," says Stephanie Price, Marketing Director at PPHM. "These were real people, real hometown, regular people who were shipped off and sent to war to bravely fight for our country. We just want to tell those stories through these unique exhibits."

The new exhibit is commemorating the Centennial Anniversary of the United States entry into World War I and how the panhandle played a part in the war.

PPHM curators will be present for questions about the exhibitions and encourage veterans and active duty military to wear official dress so they may honor them with the opening of the exhibitions.

Art at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum

Running until April 28, 2017 is the "American Indian Art from the Susan J. Allen Collection." This series was donated to the museum in 1934 and shows off different pieces of American Indian Art from different periods. This series will show during normal hours of the museum as well.

For more information on the PPHM, check out visitamarillo.com

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.