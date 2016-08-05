This Weekend in the Panhande

Area events going on around the Texas Panhandle for you and your family to enjoy.



Amarillo Youth Career Fair

This weekend Workforce Solutions Panhandle and the City of Amarillo partner to host the 2017 Youth Career Fair.

If you are 15 to 24 and looking for a summer job or a permanent position the Career Fair is the place to be.

"We do have several employers that start hiring at age 18 and go up from there," says Steve Cross from Workforce Solutions Panhandle. "Xcel Energy and Lowes are going to be there for those 18 to 24 and we would love to have you there."

There will be over 20 employers represented at the Career Fair looking for a variety of applicants. Multiple employment opportunities will be available from all levels of employment including full and part time positions in technical, health care, management, customer service and many others.

To make sure you are successful you should come dressed professionally and you should also be prepared to submit applications and resumes and come ready to visit and speak with possible employers.

"You want to speak to each employer that is at the job fair," says Cross. "You want to extend your hand and have a firm hand shake, introduce yourself then tell them a few things about yourself."

If you would like to attend it is open to the public and attendance and participation is free to all job candidates.

The Youth Career Fair is this Saturday, March 25 from 10:00 a.m to 2 p.m. at Amarillo College Downtown Campus at 1314 S. Polk St.

For more information visit www.wspanhandle.com

Panhandle Wildfire Benefit - Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc

Attend the Ranch Rodeo and Bronc Ride to help benefit victims of the panhandle wildfires.

It will start Saturday, March 25 at 3:00 p.m. at the Shamrock Rodeo Arena with a concert and dance to follow.

Admission is 15 dollars with those age 10 and under get in free.

Amarillo Little Theatre Academy - Beauty and the Beast

Shows are March 24, 25, 31 & April 1 at 7:30 p.m. and March 25, 26, April 1 & 2 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are 18 dollars for ages 12 and up and 15 dollars for 11 and under.

Shows will take place at the Amarillo Little Theatre Mainstage located at 2019 Civic Circle.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit amarillolittletheatre.org

The Rite of Spring

The Amarillo Symphony will put on their Rite of Spring performance, which will feature pianist Martina Filjack.

Shows will be Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets start at 20 dollars and are available at panhandletickets.com

High Plains Food Bank partners with Boy Scouts for Scouting for Food

The High Plains Food Bank is always in need of canned goods to help feed hungry families throughout the panhandle and again this year they have partnered with another local organization to host a collection event.

The food bank has partnered with the Boy Scouts of America to host a collection event Saturday, March 25.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. over 1,000 Boy Scouts will go house to house collecting food for those in need. They will canvas Southeast and Southwest Amarillo near troop meeting locations including elementary schools.

Scouting for Food is one of the largest spring food drives the High Plains Food Bank has and it is because of their help and your contribution. Last year, the troops collected over 9,000 pounds of food to help feed needy families in the panhandle.

"The Boy Scouts raised nearly 10,000 pounds last year," says, Emily Bell, Communications and Marketing Manager for the High Plains Food Bank. "Any spring food drive that is over 9000 pounds is one of our largest. This is very significant for us as we continue to serve 9500 families a month. This drive is really powerful for providing lots of meals."

Residents in Southeast and Southwest Amarillo neighborhoods can anticipate a knock on the door from a scout early Saturday morning or you can also leave food in sacks on the on your porch.

Broadway Spotlight Series: Greater Tuna

Greater Tuna, the "hilarious hit comedy about the third smallest town in Texas where the Lion's Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies" is coming back to theaters, and making a stop in Amarillo. You can come check it out on March 23rd at 7:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Auditorium at entrance #12.

For more information on the show and how to get tickets, go to amarillociviccenter.com.

Salt & Pepper Luncheon

This year marks the 18th time that giving folks at the Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle have planned and prepared for their Annual Salt & Pepper Luncheon.

Jeff Gulde, Executive Director for the charity organization says it was 16 years ago that a project volunteer was delivering food to a home-bound elderly widow. They discovered she was having salt and pepper soup for lunch. Sadly, her cupboards and refrigerator were empty. She became resourceful and boiled some hot water, adding salt and pepper for her 'Salt & Pepper Soup'.

Gulde says this harsh reality is exactly what put their volunteers and organization into action. After 31 years of service to this cause, there are approximately 700 people enrolled in the program. At least 60 of those are home-bound and receive boxes of food that are delivered by this charity.

Unfortunately, the number of those seeking aid is increasing, which is why the luncheon is so important.

The luncheon is Wednesday, March 29th at 11:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral at 1200 South Washington. Amarillo Police Chief Ed Drain will be this year's featured speaker.

Don Harrington Discovery Center Traveling Exhibits

Several times a year, the DHDC will change the layout of its floors with a traveling exhibit that it will feature for a limited time, but this year, they will have three new exhibits for you to check out! Brain Teasers, and Strange Matter will be making a first time appearance here in Amarillo. And back by popular demand, Little Builders will return to town as well. These exhibits will feature puzzles, learning about matter, mechanics, and many more! All three exhibits will run until May 14th.

For more information about the new exhibits, contact Shanna Collins by phone at (806) 355-9547 or by email at scollins@dhdc.org.

Panhandle Plains Historical Museum presents The Great War Exhibition

A new exhibit has opened at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum that is sure to take you back in time.

The new exhibit will be split into three parts to give guests a unique experience about WW I in the panhandle.

Doughboys & Home Folks will use artifacts from the PPHM collections, as well as documents from a variety of sources, to explore life on the front lines and the home front.

The Great War and the Panhandle-Plains Region will feature artifacts including uniforms, souvenirs, and weapons. The exhibition will examine the before, during, and after lives of various Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, and nurses from the Texas Panhandle.

A Picture from Home: Snapshots of the Great War on the Plains will be on exhibit as well. The introduction of affordable box cameras allowed for all to document what was happening here in the states while others were overseas fighting.

"We want to tell the stories of the people," says Stephanie Price, Marketing Director at PPHM. "These were real people, real hometown, regular people who were shipped off and sent to war to bravely fight for our country. We just want to tell those stories through these unique exhibits."

The new exhibit is commemorating the Centennial Anniversary of the United States entry into World War I and how the panhandle played a part in the war.

PPHM curators will be present for questions about the exhibitions and encourage veterans and active duty military to wear official dress so they may honor them with the opening of the exhibitions.

Art at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum

Running until April 28, 2017 is the "American Indian Art from the Susan J. Allen Collection." This series was donated to the museum in 1934 and shows off different pieces of American Indian Art from different periods. This series will show during normal hours of the museum as well.

For more information on the PPHM, check out visitamarillo.com

