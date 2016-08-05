Salvation Army begins sign-ups for school supply distribution

It is almost time to go back to school which means it is time again for the Salvation Army Back to School Assistance Program distribution. Last year the Salvation Army Back to School Assistance Program helped over 400 kids in the Amarillo area. The program provides school supplies, a backpack, a brand new pair of shoes, and socks to students as they enter into the school year.

This year they have committed to meeting the same goal of providing socks and shoes to over 400 children while providing school supplies to so many more. However, they are still looking for donations for the program. A new backpack and supplies could help a student be successful in school making it crucial the Amarillo community works to provide as many children with supplies as possible



The application sign ups for the assistance program are Tuesday, August 9th and Thursday, August 11th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church on 2101 S. Van Buren Street. There is a maximum number of assistance available so please make sure to attend one of the 2 sign-up days available if you are in need of assistance this year.



For more information about the items needed to qualify, please call (806) 373-6631 or visit the Salvation Army Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SalvationArmyAmarillo



Below is a list of multiple forms of identification needed to sign up your child(ren) for the program.



A government picture I.D.



If you receive SNAP, bring your food stamp benefit letter (No SNAP card)



Social security cards, green cards, or other form of government

I.D. for each household member



Birth certificates for school age children receiving assistance



Proof of enrollment in local school (Kindergarten through 12th grade)



If you are not the parent, provide proof of custody



If not on SNAP, bring proof of all income & monthly bills for household

